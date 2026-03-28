PFL Pittsburgh Results: Eblen vs Battle Live Updates & Highlights

PFL Madrid results and highlights are updated live as the action unfolds from the UPMC Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The main event will feature a middleweight bout between Johnny Eblen and Bryan Battle. MMANews has you covered with all the results and highlights!

Johnny Eblen vs. Bryan Battle - Middleweight Main Event

This marks Eblen's first fight since losing to Costello Van Steenis in dramatic fashion in their PFL middleweight title clash at PFL Cape Town this past July.

Prior to that loss, Eblen was 16-0 in professional MMA, defeating Gegard Mousasi for the Bellator middleweight title at Bellator 282. He defended the gold against Anatoly Tokov and Fabian Edwards (twice), as well as earning a win over Impa Kasaganagy at the PFL vs. Bellator event in February 2024.

This will be Battle's first MMA bout since joining the PFL following his UFC release due to several weight misses. Battle last fought in MMA at UFC 310, defeating Randy Brown via split decision to move to 12-2 (1 NC).

Battle, the middleweight winner of The Ultimate Fighter season 29, fought in Dirty Boxing twice after his UFC release, earning sub-minute stoppages of Derik de Freitas and Nick Kohring.

The PFL Pittsburgh co-main event will be another middleweight battle, featuring the aforementioned Impa Kasaganay and Dalton Rosta.

Kasanagy won the PFL Light Heavyweight Tournament in 2023 but fell to Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov in the 2024 final. Kasaganay then competed in the 2025 Middleweight World Tournament, getting finished by Edwards, the eventual tournament champion. Kasaganay last fought in August, scoring a last-minute finish of Andrew Sanchez.

Rosta, entering this fight 11-2, also competed in the Middleweight World Tournament. He submitted Sabidou Sy and earned a split decision over Aaron Jeffrey before being knocked out by Edwards in the final.

If you can't watch the action, check here for all the latest results and highlights from PFL Pittsburgh!

How to Watch PFL Pittsburgh

Date: Saturday, March 28, 2026

Saturday, March 28, 2026 Venue: UPMC Events Center, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

UPMC Events Center, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Streaming: ESPN Unlimited (full card), ESPN2 (main card), ESPN+ (prelims)

ESPN Unlimited (full card), ESPN2 (main card), ESPN+ (prelims) Prelims: 7 PM ET / 4 PM PT

7 PM ET / 4 PM PT Main Card: 10 PM ET / 7 PM PT

PFL Pittsburgh Quick Results

Main Event: Johnny Eblen vs. Bryan Battle --

Co-Main Event: Impa Kasaganay vs. Dalton Rosta --

Ariane da Silva vs. Sumiko Inaba --

Julio Arce vs. Alexei Pergande --

Lazaro Dayron vs. Jacob Thrall --

PFL Pittsburgh Results & Highlights

Preliminary Card (ESPN+, 7 PM ET)

Featherweight: Ethan Goss vs. Frederik Dupras

Result:

Welterweight: Josh Fremd vs. Jarrah Al-Silawi

Result

Women's Flyweight: Tatiana Postarnakova vs. Elora Dana

Result

Welterweight: Ernesto Rodriguez vs. Masayuki Kikuiri

Result

Lightweight: Robert Watley vs. Dakota Bush

Result

Lightweight: Natan Schulte vs. Jakub Kaszuba

Result

Bantamweight: Allan Begosso vs. Jack Cartwright

Result

Main Card (ESPN2, 10 PM ET)

Bantamweight: Lazaro Dayron vs. Jacob Thrall

Result

Featherweight: Julio Arce vs. Alexei Pergande

Result

Women's Flyweight: Ariane da Silva vs. Sumiko Inaba

Result

Middleweight: Impa Kasaganay vs. Dalton Rosta

Result

Middleweight: Johnny Eblen vs. Bryan Battle

Result