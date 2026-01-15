Conor McGregor says he's ready to make his long-awaited UFC return -- regardless of who that may be against.

In a recent interview with Complex, UFC CEO and President Dana White said he has no interest in trying to make a fight between McGregor and Michael Chandler happen. Chandler had been on CBS recently promoting a positive sign that the two could face off at UFC White House.

Now, McGregor has taken to social media, seemingly to respond to White's remarks. And it appears that McGregor is not crying over the spilled milk that would be a fight with Chandler never coming to fruition.

"Pick who ya want!" McGregor posted. "The Mac sweats nothin [sic] and nobody. I'm tasty shots."

McGregor and Chandler had been rumored to fight for about three years now. This stretches back to when the two were opposing coaches on season 31 of The Ultimate Fighter in 2023.

Despite no rumblings of a fight in that year, the two were booked to fight in the originally planned UFC 303 main event. Less than a month before the fight, however, McGregor withdrew with a toe injury.

McGregor re-joined the UFC drug testing pool this past summer, following U.S. President Donald Trump's first revelation of the UFC's plans for a card at the White House.

The UFC card on the White House lawn is scheduled for Sunday, June 14.

McGregor has not been seen in the Octagon since losing to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264.