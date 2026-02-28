RAF 06: Cejudo vs. Faber takes place tonight, Saturday, February 28, from Mullett Arena at Arizona State University in Tempe, Arizona. Doors open at 5:30 PM MT, with the event beginning at 7:00 PM MT (9:00 PM ET). The card streams exclusively on FOX Nation.

This is widely considered one of the deepest Real American Freestyle cards to date, mixing elite freestyle wrestlers with high-profile MMA crossover names throughout the lineup.

Cejudo vs. Faber Headlines RAF 06

Former two-division UFC champion Henry Cejudo steps onto the freestyle wrestling mat just weeks after retiring from the UFC to headline against Urijah Faber at lightweight (155 lbs). Faber, a UFC Hall of Famer and fellow former bantamweight champion, makes for a compelling MMA-to-wrestling crossover matchup.

The co-main event features Arman Tsarukyan taking on Georgio Poullas at middleweight (175 lbs), adding another elite UFC-caliber name to the card.

Sterling vs. Henderson Added After Card Shakeup

Former UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling stepped in on short notice for the injured Chad Mendes and will face MMA legend Benson Henderson at 175 lbs. It's another marquee MMA crossover bout on an already stacked card.

Also of note, RAF Middleweight Champion David Carr (c) defends against Bubba Jenkins at 165 lbs, and former UFC veteran Clay Guida — who recently departed the UFC after 19 years — competes at 165 lbs.

RAF 06 Full Card

155 lbs (Main Event): Henry Cejudo vs. Urijah Faber

Henry Cejudo vs. Urijah Faber 175 lbs (Co-Main): Arman Tsarukyan vs. Georgio Poullas

Arman Tsarukyan vs. Georgio Poullas 175 lbs: Aljamain Sterling vs. Benson Henderson

Aljamain Sterling vs. Benson Henderson 190 lbs: Mahmoud Fawzy vs. Zahid Valencia

Mahmoud Fawzy vs. Zahid Valencia 165 lbs: David Carr (c) vs. Bubba Jenkins

David Carr (c) vs. Bubba Jenkins 175 lbs: Tajmuraz Salkazanov vs. Keegan O'Toole

Tajmuraz Salkazanov vs. Keegan O'Toole 175 lbs: Mahamedkhabib Kadzimahamedau vs. Evan Wick

Mahamedkhabib Kadzimahamedau vs. Evan Wick 145 lbs: Andrew Alirez vs. Bryce Meredith

Andrew Alirez vs. Bryce Meredith 145 lbs: Beau Bartlett vs. Jordan Oliver

Beau Bartlett vs. Jordan Oliver 165 lbs: Clay Guida vs. TBD

Clay Guida vs. TBD Unlimited: Stephen Buchanan vs. Givi Matcharashvili

Stephen Buchanan vs. Givi Matcharashvili 120 lbs: TBD vs. Everest Leycker

How to Watch RAF 06

RAF 06: Cejudo vs. Faber streams exclusively on FOX Nation beginning at 9:00 PM ET / 7:00 PM MT tonight.

Real American Freestyle recently secured a long-term extension with the platform following record subscriber growth driven by RAF 05.