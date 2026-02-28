RAF 06: Cejudo vs. Faber takes place tonight, Saturday, February 28, from Mullett Arena at Arizona State University in Tempe, Arizona. Doors open at 5:30 PM MT, with the event beginning at 7:00 PM MT (9:00 PM ET). The card streams exclusively on FOX Nation.
This is widely considered one of the deepest Real American Freestyle cards to date, mixing elite freestyle wrestlers with high-profile MMA crossover names throughout the lineup.
Cejudo vs. Faber Headlines RAF 06
Former two-division UFC champion Henry Cejudo steps onto the freestyle wrestling mat just weeks after retiring from the UFC to headline against Urijah Faber at lightweight (155 lbs). Faber, a UFC Hall of Famer and fellow former bantamweight champion, makes for a compelling MMA-to-wrestling crossover matchup.
The co-main event features Arman Tsarukyan taking on Georgio Poullas at middleweight (175 lbs), adding another elite UFC-caliber name to the card.
