The freestyle wrestling promotion — co-founded by Hulk Hogan and broadcast on Fox Nation — will host the highly anticipated matchup at the Yuengling Center. The event marks RAF's second Florida stop of 2026, following RAF 05 in January where Covington defeated Luke Rockhold in front of a packed South Florida crowd.

Covington, a former NCAA Division I All-American and multiple-time UFC welterweight title challenger, has become one of RAF's marquee attractions. Danis, a Bellator MMA veteran and jiu-jitsu specialist who recently drew attention with a 15-second submission win on the Misfits Boxing card, has been vocal about wanting to expand his combat sports profile.

The two have traded verbal shots publicly for months, with Covington previously dismissing Danis as someone who could "never get in the UFC".

RAF 07 on March 28 is also expected to feature Cruiserweight Champion Kyle Dake defending his title against Parker Keckeisen. Tickets are available via Ticketmaster.