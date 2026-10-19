RAF Reveals First Crossover Pound-for-Pound Rankings

Colby Covington sits at No. 1 in Real American Freestyle’s first crossover pound-for-pound rankings.

RAF released the rankings on Monday. Covington, the RAF cruiserweight crossover champion, is 5-0 in the promotion. His wins include Arman Tsarukyan, Dillon Danis and former UFC champions Belal Muhammad, Chris Weidman and Luke Rockhold.

Henry Cejudo is No. 2 with a 2-1 record. The RAF lightweight crossover champion won the belt by pinning Merab Dvalishvili in 36 seconds at RAF 12 in August.

Tsarukyan, who is 7-1 in RAF, is No. 3. Khamzat Chimaev and Dvalishvili round out the top five.

The crossover rankings are made up of athletes better known outside of wrestling who have wrestling backgrounds and compete for RAF.

RAF Crossover Pound-for-Pound Rankings

1. Colby Covington

2. Henry Cejudo

3. Arman Tsarukyan

4. Khamzat Chimaev

5. Merab Dvalishvili

6. Aaron Pico

7. Tyron Woodley

8. Michael Chandler

9. Lance Palmer

10. Cayden Henschel

11. Johnni DiJulius

12. Aljamain Sterling

13. Belal Muhammad

14. Georgio Poullas

15. Shara Magomedov

16. Pouya Rahmani

17. Joe Pyfer

18. Frankie Edgar

19. Mugsy Buljunk

20. Yusuf Raisov

Tsarukyan faces Danis for the inaugural middleweight crossover title at RAF 14 in Las Vegas.