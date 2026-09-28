Raoni Barcelos Breaks Silence After Terrifying Collapse In Raul Rosas Jr. Fight At UFC Vegas 121

Raoni Barcelos has broken his silence after his frightening UFC Vegas 121 loss to Raul Rosas Jr., reassuring fans that he is doing well following the terrifying ending to Saturday’s main event.

Last weekend, the Brazilian bantamweight appeared to lose consciousness during a clinch exchange in the fifth round at the Meta APEX in Las Vegas.

The bout was immediately stopped, with Barcelos subsequently taken to a Level 1 trauma center for further evaluation.

Raoni Barcelos Reassures Fans After Scary UFC Vegas 121 Ending

Raoni Barcelos has now personally addressed the situation for the first time, thanking fans for their support and prayers while promising to share more when he is able.

Replying to a UFC Brasil post on Instagram, Barcelos wrote:

“Hey guys, I want to let you all know that I’m doing great and as soon as I can I will send you all a video! Thank you so much for everyone’s love and prayers! I promised a great fight and I fulfilled what I promised. Thank you God and everyone who fought together with me inside and out of that cage.”

The statement comes after the UFC confirmed that Barcelos was stable, alert and responsive following a CT scan and comprehensive medical assessment. The promotion also said he had full movement after being transported for evaluation.

The circumstances surrounding the sudden stoppage have not been publicly explained, but Barcelos’ latest message provides encouraging news following the incident.

The result was particularly difficult for Barcelos given how competitive the fight had been. He entered the fifth round ahead on all three judges’ scorecards, with one judge awarding him a 10-8 fourth round.

Rosas ultimately secured the TKO victory, snapping what would have been Barcelos’ sixth consecutive UFC win. Both fighters were also awarded $100,000 Fight of the Night bonuses for their back-and-forth battle.