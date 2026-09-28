Raoni Barcelos Breaks Silence After Terrifying Collapse In Raul Rosas Jr. Fight At UFC Vegas 121

“Hey guys, I want to let you all know that I’m doing great and as soon as I can I will send you all a video! Thank you so much for everyone’s love and prayers! I promised a great fight and I fulfilled what I promised. Thank you God and everyone who fought together with me inside and out of that cage.”
The statement comes after the UFC confirmed that Barcelos was stable, alert and responsive following a CT scan and comprehensive medical assessment. The promotion also said he had full movement after being transported for evaluation.
The circumstances surrounding the sudden stoppage have not been publicly explained, but Barcelos’ latest message provides encouraging news following the incident.
The result was particularly difficult for Barcelos given how competitive the fight had been. He entered the fifth round ahead on all three judges’ scorecards, with one judge awarding him a 10-8 fourth round.
Rosas ultimately secured the TKO victory, snapping what would have been Barcelos’ sixth consecutive UFC win. Both fighters were also awarded $100,000 Fight of the Night bonuses for their back-and-forth battle.