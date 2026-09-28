Raoni Barcelos Can Walk, Talk And Eat But Remains In Hospital

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Update on Raoni Barcelos, per sources:
He’s able to talk. He’s very conscious and lucid, I’m told. He’s able to walk and eat, as well.
Still unclear what happened. And still unclear how long he’ll be in the hospital for.