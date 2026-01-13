Ray Sefo, a legendary kickboxer who has been a long prominent face of the PFL's executive team, has parted ways with the MMA organization.

The news was first reported by Ariel Helwani on the January 13 edition of The Ariel Helwani Show. Helwani added that Sefo is one of several names in the organization's behind-the-scenes team who have also parted ways with the PFL.

Sefo had a highly successful kickboxing career, winning championships with the ISKA and World Muay Thai Federation, along with being the K-1 World Grand Prix 2000 runner-up.

He transitioned to an executive role following the end of his fighting career. In 2012, Sefo became one of the founding members of the World Series of Fighting, being named its president. Sefo found himself in a similar role when the WSOF re-branded to the PFL in 2017.

As noted by Helwani, however, Sefo's role seemed to be diminished during the PFL's 2025 campaign.

Sefo is the second major PFL executive to depart the promotion.

Earlier this week, the PFL announced that Peter Murray, the former CEO of PFL and the recent CEO of PFL International, was leaving the organization.

Under the vision of John Martin, who was named the new PFL CEO in July 2025, the PFL has gone through recent reorganization and changes ahead of 2026.

The PFL's first event of 2026 will be on February 7 at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The card will feature Usman Nurmagomedov defending his lightweight title against Alfie Davis and Ramazan Kuramagomedov facing Shamil Musaev for the PFL welterweight championship.