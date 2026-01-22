Real American Freestyle has secured a long-term partnership extension with FOX Nation after driving the streaming platform's biggest subscriber growth day in over a year.

The announcement, made Wednesday, confirms FOX Nation will remain the exclusive home for all upcoming RAF events nationwide. The promotion's fifth show, RAF05, marked a turning point that accelerated the partnership expansion unusually quickly for the streaming industry.

"Partnerships don't usually move this quickly. This one did," RAF stated in announcing the deal.

The agreement positions FOX Nation as the definitive platform for professional freestyle wrestling, with RAF describing the streaming service as having become a "top subscription driver" for the platform. The promotion expressed gratitude for FOX Nation's commitment to providing freestyle wrestling with mainstream exposure.

"Grateful to FOX Nation for the belief and for helping give this sport the home it's been missing," the promotion added.

The partnership extension represents a significant validation for freestyle wrestling's commercial appeal in the streaming marketplace. RAF launched less than a year ago and has quickly established itself as a driver of subscriber acquisition for the platform.

All future RAF events will stream exclusively on FOX Nation as part of the expanded agreement.

RAF 06: Real American Freestyle