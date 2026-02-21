A lightweight main event has been booked to headline UFC Vegas 115 on April 4, as former lightweight title challenger Renato Moicano faces Chris Duncan.

The UFC confirmed the pairing in an announcement during the UFC Houston broadcast.

What makes this fight particularly interesting is that both men train at American Top Team in Florida. It is unknown which man, if either, will not train at the facility for this bout.

Moicano is looking to rebound from a pair of losses, losing a short-notice lightweight title bout with Islam Makhachev at UFC 311 and dropping a decision to Beneil Dariush at UFC 317. Moicano is currently ranked No. 10 in the division.

Moicano was scheduled to face Brian Ortega at UFC 326 in early March, but the bout was scrapped following an injury to Ortega.

Duncan has won four straight and is 6-1 in the UFC since coming in off a knockout win on Dana White's Contender Series. He most recently submitted Terrance McKinney at UFC 323 in December.

UFC Vegas 115 takes place on April 4 from the Meta Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.