Alexander Volkanovski is preparing to make history at UFC 325 this Saturday in Sydney, where the Australian featherweight champion will defend his title against Diego Lopes in a highly anticipated rematch.

At the pre-fight press conference, Volkanovski sent a clear message about his intentions, signaling a shift in approach that could define the next phase of his career.

Alexander Volkanovski Eyes History and Quick Return at UFC 325

The 37-year-old champion faces Lopes on January 31 at Qudos Bank Arena, marking his first title defense since reclaiming the vacant belt with a unanimous decision victory over the same opponent at UFC 314 in April 2025.

At the UFC 325 press conference, Volkanovski addressed questions about his longevity and announced a strategic evolution in his fighting approach.

"There are always going to be people asking, 'Is this the end? Is this the last run?' Anyone can catch you, that's just this game, but beating me is something different," Volkanovski said. "I still feel sharp, I still feel dangerous, and I still feel like I can run through these guys. I've got a tough fight ahead of me, I'm going to get my hand raised, and then I want a quick turnaround. I'm not here talking about being done – I'm here to remind everyone why I'm still at the top."

The champion went on to detail a fundamental shift in his tactical approach.

"I said it the other week – I'm not overthinking this anymore. Before, I was always like, 'All right, let's not waste energy here, let's be calculated, let's go here, let's go there,'" Volkanovski explained.

"Now I feel like I don't need to be that calculated. I can just bully these guys. I'm not getting tired, so why am I not just bulldozing these guys when I actually can? I feel like I could have done this to all of my opponents, proper bulldoze them, go straight through them. That's what I plan on doing this time. I'm going to go straight through this guy."

YouTube video player

Known for his disciplined footwork, educated lead hand, and ability to neutralize taller opponents through feints and calculated aggression, Volkanovski has built a resume that includes victories over Max Holloway (three times), Jose Aldo, and Brian Ortega, among others.

The shift appears to stem from Volkanovski's belief that he can impose his will without compromising his cardio, one of his defining attributes. In additional media appearances, he elaborated on this new mindset, telling ESPN he plans to "capitalize on opportunities" and "really sit down" on his power shots.​

The aggressive approach carries inherent risks. Lopes holds a 27-7 record with 22 stoppage wins, including 11 knockouts and 12 submissions. He demonstrated his finishing ability in September 2025 when he knocked out Jean Silva with a spinning back elbow at Noche UFC in San Antonio. That performance earned Lopes a $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus and solidified his position as the number two-ranked featherweight contender.​

During their first encounter, Lopes nearly changed the course of the fight with explosive moments. He landed a right hand that knocked Volkanovski down with 10 seconds remaining in the second round, then hurt the champion again in the fourth round with a punch that appeared to compromise his vision. UFC commentator Jon Anik later suggested Lopes should have capitalized more aggressively during that fourth-round exchange.

Looking beyond UFC 325, Volkanovski has expressed interest in a quick turnaround. He told Ariel Helwani that he plans to take minimal damage against Lopes and return for another title defense soon after.

Volkanovski identified undefeated contenders Movsar Evloev (19-0) and Lerone Murphy (17-0-1) as potential future opponents. Both fighters have voiced disappointment at being passed over for the immediate rematch with Lopes, though Volkanovski suggested the UFC may be planning an eliminator between them.

At 37 years old, Volkanovski became the first fighter in UFC history to win an undisputed championship after experiencing consecutive knockout losses when he defeated Lopes at UFC 314. He also became the first fighter under 155 pounds to capture a title after turning 35.