Robert Whittaker is moving to the light heavyweight division, targeting a June debut after consecutive losses to Khamzat Chimaev (UFC 308, October 2024) and Reinier de Ridder (UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs. De Ridder, July 26, 2025).

The former UFC middleweight champion (26-9) confirmed the move this week, citing concerns about the impact of weight cutting on his performance.

In an interview with Submission Radio, Robert Whittaker explained his decision-making process and his timeline for the move to light heavyweight.

I had a really good rest after last fight. I took some breaks. I worked on some other things, and it's given me a moment to really just settle in and work out what I want to do moving forward," Whittaker told Submission Radio. "I'm locking in now. I'm locking in for June. I want to get in there. I want to fight again. I want to fight in June at 205 most likely.

Whittaker believes the weight cut to middleweight affects his camp performance and efficiency in the octagon. He has been considering the move for some time and trained at a heavier weight during his layoff. Whittaker is now targeting a June fight at 205 pounds, with UFC White House emerging as the likely event for his light heavyweight debut.

Whittaker's Weight Cut Concerns

While speaking on a separate podcast appearance in late 2025, Whittaker said he was '90% there' on making the move to light heavyweight, noting that the weight cut to 185 pounds was affecting his camp performance and output — not that he could no longer make the weight.

Now fully committed to the switch, Whittaker plans to use the next few months transitioning to to 205 pounds without adding excessive muscle mass, hoping to preserve his speed and movement at the higher weight class.