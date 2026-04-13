Robert Whittaker Says Israel Adesanya Needs to Rediscover His Hunger After Career-Worst Losing Streak

Robert Whittaker has weighed in on Israel Adesanya's four-fight losing streak and offered his take on what needs to change for the former champion to find his way back. Adesanya knocked out Whittaker at UFC 243 in 2019 to unify the championship, and the pair ran it back at UFC 271 in 2022 with Adesanya winning a competitive decision. Now, Whittaker is preparing to move up to light heavyweight, while Adesanya is in the worst form of his career following a loss to Joe Pyfer at UFC Seattle.

Whittaker broke down what he believes went wrong in the Pyfer fight, pointing to a specific sequence that may have sent Adesanya into survival mode at the worst possible moment.

"Much like anybody else's, it was confusion at first because Izzy was doing so well. So well," Whittaker said. "But I think ultimately one of the shots that landed in that last sequence hurt him to a degree where he kind of went on autopilot and took the fight into a range and into a mess that Pyfer really is good at, he loves being in. I think one of the shots is what put Izzy into that autopilot kind of zone where he didn't make the most accurate reads. He's much better at distance."

Beyond the tactical breakdown, Whittaker pointed to something deeper as the real issue facing Adesanya at this stage of his career.

"It is what it is. I think he needs to find that hunger. It's easy to say, it's just he may be a little comfortable at the moment. He's got money, he's reached the top of the mountain, he's done everything, he's ticked every box. What is there he needs to achieve anymore? He needs to find that. He needs to find that drive to continue doing what he's doing, to continue to light that fire, that hunger, and that love for the game."

Adesanya, who turns 37 in July, has given no indication he plans to retire despite having no clear path back to title contention. Whittaker made clear he supports whatever direction his rival and training partner chooses.

"If he wants to press on, I'm 100 percent with him," Whittaker said. "I love working with him and I'd love to see his journey continue and I'd love to see him get back up there. You know what's crazy? I saw in the rankings, we were side by side again, which is something I haven't seen for a while. I'd love to be a part of that, but ultimately I want to see him just get that love for the game, get that love for the craft, and love for contact and conflict back. Find the drive."

The two have formed a genuine working partnership in recent years, with Whittaker traveling regularly to Adesanya's City Kickboxing Gym in New Zealand as he prepares for his move to 205 pounds. Carlos Ulberg and undefeated prospect Navajo Stirling have been part of those sessions.

"I kicked off this year at CKB," Whittaker said. "I jumped over the gap to New Zealand and spent some time with Izzy and Carlos and the boys and Navajo, great tall bodies, just getting used to the hype difference. They were so receptive of me and honestly I can't wait to go back."

Whittaker does not yet have an opponent set for his light heavyweight debut and shot down reports linking him to former champion Magomed Ankalaev.