Ronda Rousey has been making waves in the MMA world lately, both for her inflammatory comments about many in the space and also amid rumors that she will return to compete. A surging UFC bantamweight contender recently weighed in on both of those points during a recent interview on The Ariel Helwani Show.

Norma Dumont is the fighter in question, and as the titular figure of the show, asked her if she truly doesn't feel like the former UFC bantamweight champion will ever return to fighting in MMA, Dumont said,

I don't think that conditions are right for her to come back. I think the girls today are much stronger, much bigger." "I don't see why she'd come and do that… I don't see any upside for her." "I think she complains too much. She complains about the public. She complains about everything." "I don't think she really has a desire to go back into the octagon.

Ronda Rousey would "get beat up a lot" if she fought Norma Dumont, per the ranked UFC contender

Ronda Rousey has not fought in close to a decade, while Dumont last stepped into the octagon just a few days ago. The number three-ranked UFC bantamweight contender, as of this writing, bested the now-number four-ranked 135-pound fighter in Ketlen Viera. This extended Dumont's overall winning streak to six straight victories and saw her professional MMA record improve to 13-2.

This bout saw Dumont emerge victorious with a split decision win during their contest at the UFC Fight Night offering on November 1st. When asked how a hypothetical Dumont vs. Rousey fight would play out today, Dumont stated,