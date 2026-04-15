Ronda Rousey Shuts Down Age Critics Before Long-Awaited MMA Return On May 16 - 'Not Like My Ovaries are ighting'

Ronda Rousey is set to make her long-awaited return to MMA nearly a decade after her last fight, and she is pushing back firmly against doubts tied to her age.

The former UFC bantamweight champion will face Gina Carano on May 16 in a high-profile bout that will headline the first MMA event to stream live on Netflix. The matchup brings together two of the sport’s early stars, though it has also sparked debate due to the extended time both fighters have spent away from competition.

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"Rowdy", now 39, has not competed since her loss to Amanda Nunes at UFC 207 in December 2016, where she was stopped in just 48 seconds.

That result came after her first professional defeat against Holly Holm at UFC 193 in November 2015, which ended her dominant run as champion. Rousey holds a 12-2 record in professional MMA, including a 6-2 stint in the UFC.

Amanda Nunes vs Ronda Rousey | FULL FIGHT

Ronda Rousey Addresses Criticism Over Age

During a recent interview on CBS Mornings, Rousey dismissed the idea that her age should be seen as a limitation, as questions about her comeback continue to dominate discussion in the MMA community.

I never hear Jon Jones’ age being brought up as a disqualifying factor,” Rousey said. “It’s not like my ovaries are fighting. You know what I mean? Why are we even talking about this?

At her peak, Rousey was one of the most dominant fighters in the sport. She successfully defended the UFC women’s bantamweight title six times, often finishing opponents in under a minute, while becoming one of the promotion’s biggest crossover stars.

Following her time in MMA, "Rowdy" transitioned into professional wrestling with WWE and appeared in several Hollywood films. Despite her long absence, she never officially retired, which left the possibility of a return open.

There was kind of like a cascade of things that led to it, but largely I wanted to rewrite my own ending in MMA,” Rousey said. “It was just unfinished. I never formally retired. Dana said I retired and I hadn’t fought in, like, 10 years, so I think I needed everyone to kind of give up on me coming back before I knew I was coming back just for me.

MMA legend Ronda Rousey on her return and upcoming historic fight

Carano, 43, has not competed since 2009, when she suffered a knockout loss to Cris Cyborg.

For Rousey, the upcoming fight is expected to be a one-time return, aimed at closing her career on her own terms while rediscovering her connection to the sport.