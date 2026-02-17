Ronda Rousey took to social media this morning to share her excitement about the bombshell announcement that she and Gina Carano will be coming out of retirement for a highly anticipated MMA showdown.

The former UFC bantamweight champion, who last competed in mixed martial arts in 2016, expressed her enthusiasm for what she's calling "the biggest super fight in women's combat sport history.”

"Been waiting so long to announce this: Me and @ginacarano are gonna throw down in the biggest super fight in women's combat sport history!" Rousey wrote. "And we're partnering with the fighter-first promotion @MostVpromotions as well as the baddest streamer on the planet @netflix! This is for all MMA fans past, present and future. More to come… much more ;)"

The May 2026 bout marks a historic moment for Jake Paul's Most Valuable Promotions (MVP), which is making its first foray into mixed martial arts after establishing itself in the boxing world.

The promotion has built a reputation around fighter compensation and athlete advocacy, something Rousey appeared to reference with her "fighter-first promotion" comment (a clear reference to UFC's often-criticized fighter pay structure.)

Rousey's cryptic closing line, "More to come… much more," has already sparked speculation among fans about what else MVP might have planned for its push into mixed martial arts.

The Rousey vs. Carano matchup brings together two of the most influential figures in women's MMA history.