Tonight's WBC welterweight title fight between Ryan Garcia and champion Mario Barrios is locked in at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, and the books have made their pick clear heading into tonight's main event of The Ring: High Stakes on DAZN PPV.

Garcia opens as a -240 favorite, with Barrios coming back at +200. The total is set at 10.5 rounds, with the over (-140) favored — meaning books expect this fight to go past the 10th round, whether that ends in a late stoppage or a decision.

Method of Victory Odds

The prop market adds some nuance. Garcia by KO/TKO/DQ is listed at +120, making it the most likely single outcome on the board. Garcia by decision is a longer shot at +215, while Barrios winning by decision checks in at +330. Barrios by KO/TKO/DQ is a distant +600, and a draw sits at +1600.

Garcia is favored to win, and the method market leans toward a stoppage — but the over on rounds suggests it won't come early.

Round Betting

The round props reinforce that picture. Garcia by KO/TKO in rounds 7-9 offers the best value at +450, followed by rounds 4-6 at +650 and rounds 10-12 at +750. An early Garcia finish in rounds 1-3 is a longshot at +1400. On the Barrios side, a KO in rounds 7-9 is +1800 and rounds 4-6 sit at +2500.

Taken together, the market points to a Garcia win that arrives, if it does, in the championship rounds.

The Ring: High Stakes main card begins at 7:55 p.m. ET, with Garcia and Barrios expected to make their ring walks around 11 p.m. ET. Stay tuned to MMA News for live results and post-fight coverage.