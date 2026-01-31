Quillan Salkilld brought out another big performance to kick off the main card at UFC 325, submitting Jamie Mullarkey in about three minutes.

Salkilld got to Mullarkey's back early, but Mullarkey managed to get Salkilld's back against the fence. Mullarkey scored a takedown, but Salkilld worked his way back up quickly.

Mullarkey pressed Salkilld into the fence again, but it was Salkilld who got the action down with a slam, and he was right back on Mullarkey's back. Salkilld then quickly locked up a choke to solidify the victory.

Salkilld has now won 11 straight since dropping his professional MMA debut, and he brings his Octagon record to 4-0. The Dana White Contender's Series alumnus was fighting for the first time since his highlight head kick knockout of Nasrat Haqparast at UFC 321.

Mullarkey has now lost three of his last four fights. He is 6-7 since making his UFC debut.