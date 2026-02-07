Dustin Jacoby's power was on display at UFC Vegas 113, putting on a vicious (and, probably, unnecessarily prolonged) beating of Julius Walker as Jacoby got the win in their bout that kicked off the main card.

After a bit of a feeling out process for the first couple of minutes, Walker had a strong first round. He displayed strength in his grappling, as well as with a few knees landed during the frame. Jacoby, however, came back dominant in the second round, thanks to a combination of his boxing and low kicks.

Jacoby landed an uppercut that dazed Walker, putting him in trouble. Jacoby continued to pour on the assault, both against the cage and on the mat, but referee Dan Miragliotta allowed the fight to go on a little longer. Jacoby pounded on a grounded Walker until the referee finally stepped in.

Dustin Jacoby Rocks And Drops Julius Walker At UFC Vegas 113

Jacoby's win streak increases to three, a streak that also includes knockouts of Vitor Petrino and Bruno Lopes.