Sean O'Malley Admits Jealousy Over Ilia Topuria's Richard Mille Deal

Former UFC Bantamweight Champion Sean O'Malley recently made a rare public admission of jealousy after learning about Ilia Topuria's new partnership with luxury watch brand Richard Mille. He described the Richard Mille deal as the type of ultra-luxury sponsorship that signals a fighter has crossed over from star athlete to global A-list status.

O'Malley's Honest Reaction

O'Malley discussed his reaction on his own show after receiving news of Topuria's announcement. His longtime coach and friend Tim Welch sent him a screenshot of Topuria's Richard Mille signing, prompting an unusually candid response from the champion.

I am jealous. I haven't felt the jealousy emotion in a long time," O'Malley said. "I felt it when Tim sent me a screenshot: Ilia signs with Richard Mille. I was like, 'Oh!'

Loading tweet...

The Significance of Richard Mille

For a bantamweight champion who has built a strong personal brand and social following, O'Malley's reaction highlights the prestige associated with Richard Mille partnerships. The luxury Swiss watch manufacturer is known for extremely high-profile athlete endorsements that often represent a fighter's arrival at the highest levels of mainstream recognition.

O'Malley's honest assessment of his emotional response shows how even established champions view certain sponsorship deals as benchmarks of crossover success. His willingness to openly discuss feeling jealous demonstrates the competitive nature that extends beyond the octagon into business opportunities.

Topuria's Growing Profile

Topuria's Richard Mille partnership represents another step in the featherweight contender's rising profile. The deal positions him among elite athletes across multiple sports who represent the luxury brand, suggesting his marketability has reached significant levels despite being relatively early in his UFC career compared to established champions like O'Malley.