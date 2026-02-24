Loading tweet...

Sean O'Malley has become one of the UFC's most popular fighters, and his unconventional approach to keeping his ears looking good is a prime example of why he's gained such a following.

O'Malley recently invited streamer N3on to his gym for a training session. As they were getting lunch together, N3on asked O'Malley how he was able to avoid getting cauliflower ear after a lengthy career that includes 16 UFC fights. The former Bantamweight joked that he avoids wrestling entirely in his fights.

Do I look like I know how to wrestle? You get that from wrestling. I don’t wrestle. Not me. I never wrestled a day in my life.

When an opponent gets on top of him, instead of fighting back, he just absorbs the damage until the end of the round.

I lay there and get beat up until the end of the round. You don’t watch my fights?