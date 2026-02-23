Sean O'Malley weighed in on the rumor that Zuffa Boxing has signed Conor Benn to a one-fight deal worth $15 million, saying it's hard to believe — but not impossible given the motivations involved.

Speaking on his podcast, O'Malley admitted he wasn't familiar with Benn before hearing the report.

I don't even know who Conor Benn is," he said. "He's supposedly a pretty big name in boxing, but I've never heard of him." He added that while he couldn't verify the figure, he wasn't willing to dismiss it outright.

O'Malley suggested that the rivalry between Dana White and top boxing promoters could be the driving force behind such a deal.

Dana really wants to do it because he hates Oscar De La Hoya, he hates Eddie Hearn — he hates these people," O'Malley said. "So it's like, 'Hey, let's take their biggest star and pay him whatever it takes, even $15 million.' I could see it being an ego thing.

He also noted that Turki Alalshikh, the Saudi Arabian entertainment authority chairman who has become a major player in combat sports, is reportedly involved alongside White in the Zuffa Boxing venture.

Zuffa Boxing, the newly launched promotional arm backed by White and Saudi investment, has been aggressively pursuing top boxing talent.

If the Benn deal is confirmed, it would signal the promotion is willing to spend big to compete with established boxing promoters from the jump.