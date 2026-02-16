Sean O'Malley revealed he hasn't received any communication from the UFC regarding the historic White House event scheduled for June 14, 2026. The former bantamweight champion shared his uncertainty on social media, stating he hasn't gotten a call about the highly anticipated card.

"I haven't got a call, I haven't heard nothing," O'Malley said. "Suga Show might not be on the White House."

The revelation comes despite O'Malley's recent unanimous decision victory over Song Yadong at UFC 324 in January, where he bounced back from consecutive losses to Merab Dvalishvili. Following that win, O'Malley called for a rematch against current bantamweight champion Petr Yan, specifically targeting the White House event.

White House Card Still Shrouded in Mystery

O'Malley's comments highlight the broader confusion surrounding the June 14 card, which remains without a single officially announced fight. UFC President Dana White confirmed in early February that matchmaking meetings were underway, stating fights would be "dialed in by this weekend." However, no official announcements have followed.

The UFC White House card is expected to feature approximately 6-7 fights on the South Lawn, with 3,000-4,000 live spectators and an additional 85,000 fans watching from The Ellipse on large screens. The event will stream on Paramount+ as part of the UFC's $7.7 billion broadcast deal.

O'Malley's Championship Path

Currently ranked #3 in the bantamweight division, O'Malley lost his championship to Dvalishvili twice in 2025 — first by unanimous decision at UFC 306, then by submission at UFC 316. His victory over Yadong at UFC 324 marked his return to the win column and potentially positioned him for another title opportunity.

A showdown with Yan at the White House would represent a significant redemption opportunity for O'Malley, who previously defeated "No Mercy" at UFC 280 in October 2022. That victory ultimately led to his championship reign, making a White House rematch particularly meaningful for the polarizing star.