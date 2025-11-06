Sergio Pettis is well positioned to capture PFL gold in 2026 if all falls into place but also a Rizin belt is on his radar for the coming year. After his highlight reel comeback KO over Magomed Magomedov at PFL Dubai in early October, it seems like that PFL title is squarely in Pettis' purview.

When mentioning how it would seem like a clash with PFL champ Marcirley Alves in the first quarter of next year would make sense if the promotion were to pursue that, Pettis said [via Bowks Talking Bouts],

100%. I think you got it right on the head. You know, beginning quarter of next year makes the most sense. I don't think they'll push us on this December card sort of too soon." "So I'm hoping anywhere from January to March we could get that title shot and I can get my second belt in another organization.

Sergio Pettis wants to "go over there and get three belts"

Sergio Pettis also addressed some past callouts from Rizin champ Naoki Inoue. When touching on the idea of pursuing a belt in another organization if PFL is open to something of that persuasion, Pettis stated [via Bowks Talking Bouts],

For sure, man. I'm here for all the belts. I'm here for all the options as well. I would definitely love to fight Inoue or Naoki, or I don't even know how to say his name [laughs]." "But yeah, I would love to get that opportunity and go over there and get three belts. That would be an awesome opportunity.

