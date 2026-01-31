Those who were hoping for a return of Shavkat Rakhmonov this year now have to face major disappointment.

Footage of Rakhmonov at Naiza FC 80 surfaced on social media the morning of January 31. The social media video saw Rakhmonov appearing with a knee brace and crutches.

Now, Ariel Helwani confirmed with Rakhmonov's manager, Danny Rubenstein, that Rakhmonov has re-injured his knee.

The welterweight will be out of action for 9-10 months.

Rakhmonov was originally pegged to main event UFC 310 in a welterweight title match with then-champion Belal Muhammad. Muhammad, however, was forced to withdraw due to a bone infection in his foot.

Rakhmonov, who is 19-0, went on to defeat Ian Machado Garry at UFC 310.

Rakhmonov's knee injury prevented him from challenging Muhammad at UFC 315 -- the event that saw Jack Della Maddalena upset Muhammad for the title.

The welterweight championship is now held by Islam Makhachev, following his win over JDM at UFC 322 in November.