It seemed like it was going to be a rough go for Zachary Reese, taking his UFC Vegas 111 bout on short notice. Reese, however, managed to take some punishment before scoring a come-from-behind win over Jackson McVey in the first bout of the evening.

McVey brought pressure early, landing elbows in close, including in the clinch. Reese brought some power of his own, but McVey combined those in-close shots with some solid knees that rocked, and at one point dropped, Reese. Reese, however, managed to weather the storm and see the second round.

In that second frame, Reese took advantage of a tired McVey, bringing him to the mat and locking up a choke that gave him the submission victory.

Zachary Reese Gets Win Over Jackson McVey In Comeback Fashion At UFC Vegas 111

Loading tweet...

Loading tweet...

Loading tweet...

Loading tweet...

Loading tweet...

Loading tweet...

Loading tweet...

Reese is now unbeaten in three straight and is 3-1 (1 NC) in his last five fights. He came into this bout, taking it on days' notice, off a no contest with Sedriques Dumas in September at Noche UFC 3.