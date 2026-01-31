After suffering just the second loss of his career last time out, Mauricio Ruffy has rebounded with a strong finish of Rafael Fiziev at UFC 325.

After a feeling-out process for the first 90 seconds, Ruffy was able to pin Fiziev to the fence and look for a clinch. Fiziev worked his way off though, and the two started to look for their strong strikes, albeit a lot of single strikes.

Fiziev looked to close angles and cut off the cage, using his footwork to try and control the action. Ruffy did not see to provide as much offense as he potentially could, though he was still noticeably landing on Fiziev.

Things were taken to another level in the middle of the second round, with Ruffy landing a right hook that stunned Fiziev. Fiziev tried to regain his footing, but Ruffy did not let up, leading to the second-round TKO.

Ruffy is now 4-1, with three finishes, in his UFC career. The Dana White Contender Series alumnus rebounds from a loss to Benoit Saint-Denis at UFC Paris this past September.