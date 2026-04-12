"Still Catches Him" - Carlos Ulberg KOs Jiri Prochazka

Despite appearing to injure his leg -- potentially tearing his ACL -- in the first minute of the fight, Carlos Ulberg knocked out Jiri Prochazka in highlight fashion to become the new UFC light heavyweight champion in the main event of UFC 327.

Prochazka and Ulberg did some trading early, and things looked grim for Ulberg. One of Prochazka's leg kicks caused Ulberg to stumble, and something appeared to pop in Ulberg's leg, with some claiming it was an ACL tear.

Prochazka attacked the knee a bit but admitted to taking things easy, daring Ulberg to stand and trade.

Prochazka paid for that decision; landing a massive left hand and follow-up strikes that put Prochazka out to give Ulberg the championship despite his injury.

Carlos Ulberg KOs Jiri Prochazka For UFC Light Heavyweight Title At UFC 327

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Prochazka is a former light heavyweight champion, defeating Glover Teixiera for the title in the main event of UFC 275. Prochazka, however, vacated the title due to injury before making a defense.

Prochazka entered this fight 6-2 in the UFC, with his two losses coming in light heavyweight title fights with Alex Pereira.

Pereira vacated the light heavyweight title tonight due to his impending move to heavyweight. He fights Ciryl Gane for the interim UFC heavyweight title at UFC Freedom 250.