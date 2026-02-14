Sean Strickland is criticizing Khamzat Chimaev for not defending his Middleweight title, accusing him of stalling the division due to injury. Strickland claims Chimaev fights infrequently and has mysterious injuries after every fight. Chimaev won the title by defeating Dricus du Plessis at UFC 319.

Strickland, preparing to face Anthony Hernandez at UFC Houston next weekend, believes he is the only middleweight who could beat Khamzat Chimaev. Strickland lost to Dricus du Plessis at the start of 2024 and again at UFC 312. Khamzat Chimaev is the reigning undefeated Middleweight champion.

Strickland's Criticism of Chimaev

Strickland posted on Instagram, stating Khamzat Chimaev "is just going to sit on that f****ng belt" and wait until he is forced to fight. Strickland believes Chimaev makes more money not fighting for the belt. Strickland has not fought since losing to Dricus du Plessis in the UFC 312 rematch 12 months ago.

Strickland also claimed that Anthony 'Fluffy' Hernandez is a better wrestler than Chimaev over five rounds.