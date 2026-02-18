Betting odds for UFC Houston are now available ahead of Saturday's card, and the books have made their picks clear across the board.

In the main event, Anthony Hernandez opens as a significant -270 favorite over former middleweight champion Sean Strickland, who comes back at +230. The total is set at 4.5 rounds, with the under (-155) favored, suggesting oddsmakers expect a finish if Hernandez gets his way.

Geoff Neal is a -212 favorite against Uros Medic (+182) in their welterweight matchup. The fight has a 1.5-round total, with the over (+157) slightly favored — a reflection of both men's tendency to get the job done early.

Melquizael Costa is a -210 chalk over Dan Ige (+180), with the total set at 2.5. The under is a steep -280, meaning oddsmakers strongly expect this one to end before the third round.

Spivac vs. Delija a Near Pick'em

The closest fight on the card per the odds is Serghei Spivac vs. Ante Delija, where Spivac is a slim -135 favorite with Delija at +115. The 1.5-round total is also nearly even at -135/+115, making this the most unpredictable bout of the night.

Michel Pereira Favored Over Zach Reese

Michel Pereira opens as a -150 favorite against Zach Reese (+130). The over 1.5 rounds is +105, indicating some uncertainty about whether this one goes the distance — fitting given Pereira's unpredictable style.

Data: BetOnline