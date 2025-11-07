Superbon and Masaaki Nori will throw down in a featherweight kickboxing unification bout in the headliner of ONE 173 and a prominent fighter on that event has weighed in on the main event.

The fighter in question is Jake Peacock who will also do battle at Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan on November 15th. Peacock will clash with Suakim Sor Jor Tongprajin in a Muay Thai bout. As he offered up his breakdown of the massive champion vs. champion unification showdown, Peacock said [via Bowks Talking Bouts],

Yeah, both are quality obviously. I think Superbon might take this with his IQ. noiri will be in his hometown, in front of his hometown fans." "so that will play into effect, but I think Superbon has what it takes to beat him.

When asked if he thinks it goes the distance or if there is a finish inside the distance, things got more outcome specific, as Peacock stated [via Bowks Talking Bouts],

I think it might go to decision for Superbon. if it doesn't go decision, I think Noiri takes it." "So either Noiri by stoppage or Superbon by decision.

Superbon's experience with recent Netflix appearance

Superbon has been engaging in some activities outside of the ONE Circle as of late with a role on a widely popular Netflix series. He appeared on Physical: Asia which premiered on October 28th. The leader of Team Thailand also brought his hardware with him and the distinct ONE Championship title belt will be featured on the global broadcast platform.

Touching on his anecdotal journey being part of that series, Superbon quipped [via onefc.com],