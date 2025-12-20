It will go down as one of the most bizarre and highly-panned fights in modern boxing, but the result many people had been hoping for finally came -- Jake Paul was knocked out in his boxing match with Anthony Joshua.

The fight took place at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, on December 19.

Paul stayed to the outside as the fight started, bouncing around and looking to make Joshua chase him. This made Joshua miss during the first round, with Paul coming in with quick shots when possible -- though Joshua landed a notable right hand in the closing stages.

Joshua looked to bring the pressure to Paul in the second round, trying to trap the still-bouncing Paul. While Paul still had some evading and clinched well, Joshua made Paul have to dodge shots that could have rocked him.

The third round had the same energy, with so few shots landing from both men through three. Paul landed a combination and a jab early in the fourth before being warned for what appeared to be him going for a takedown on Joshua. In fact, Paul went for three takedowns during the fourth round, with Joshua somehow being warned after one of them.

After another inexplicable takedown attempt from Paul, Joshua knocked Paul twice down during the round, with an exhausted Paul barely surviving the round.

Joshua knocked him down again in the first minute of the sixth. Another combination not long after sent Paul to the canvas one more time, with this being the one to bring the fight-ending ten-count.

This was Joshua's first fight since getting knocked out by Daniel Dubois in their September 2024 IBF heavyweight title fight. He and promoter Eddie Hearn hope this victory will lead to a showdown with fellow former unified heavyweight champion Tyson Fury in 2026.

This loss marks the first time Paul has been stopped in his boxing career and snaps a six-fight win streak. Paul had most recently fought this past June, defeating Julio Caesar Chavez Jr.