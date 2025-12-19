Though his best days are behind him, Anderson Silva has added another finish to his name, defeating Tyron Woodley in round two of their six-round matchup in the boxing ring.

The fight served as an undercard bout in the lead-up to Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua in Miami on December 19.

Silva looked for Woodley to come in and aim for a big counter, which resulted in a one-sided start to the fight in Woodley's favor.

However, Silva found his mark in the second round. The 50-year-old cornered Woodley before delivering a four-punch combination that dropped him to the mat. Woodley made his way to his feet, though he appeared to still be out of it.

A lack of immediate engagement to get back into the fight was enough for Woodley's corner to see, causing a stoppage halfway through round two.

Anderson Silva Stops Tyron Woodley

After competing in two boxing matchups early in his combat career, Silva defeated Julio Caesar Chavez Jr. and Tito Ortiz in 2021 before a loss to Jake Paul in 2022. Silva and Chael Sonnen fought to a draw in an exhibition boxing bout last year.

After Woodley parted ways with the UFC after UFC 260 in 2021, he competed against Paul twice that year. He lost one fight by a controversial decision before getting knocked out by Paul at the end of the year.