TUF Season 34 Set For June Release With UFC Hall Of Fame Coaches

"The Ultimate Fighter" (TUF) is officially set to return for its 34th season, with two familiar faces stepping into coaching roles once again.

The UFC has confirmed that Season 34 will premiere on June 14 on Paramount+, kicking off a new chapter for the long-running reality competition series.

The upcoming "TUF" season will premiere on June 14, streaming on Paramount+, ahead of the highly anticipated UFC Freedom 250 event. New episodes will follow every Tuesday, continuing across a 12-episode run.

This time around, coaching duties will be handled by UFC Hall of Famers Daniel Cormier and Michael Bisping, both of whom have become key voices on the promotion’s broadcast team in recent years.

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Season 34 will feature a mix of men’s bantamweight and women’s strawweight prospects, with 16 fighters competing for a coveted UFC contract. The format remains rooted in the show’s original concept, offering rising talent a pathway into the organization through competition and exposure.

For "DC", this marks another milestone. The former UFC two-division champion becomes the first coach in the show’s history to lead back-to-back seasons, having also served in that role last season. Overall, it will be his third stint as a coach on the series.

Bisping, a former UFC middleweight champion and winner of the show himself (Season 3), also returns for his third appearance as a coach. His history with the series dates back to his own breakthrough moment, making his involvement come full circle.

Over the years, the show has played a major role in shaping the UFC roster, producing several champions and top contenders. Names like Forrest Griffin, Rashad Evans, TJ Dillashaw, Robert Whittaker, Carla Esparza, and Rose Namajunas all emerged from the platform, highlighting its long-term impact on the sport.