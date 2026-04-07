Tom Aspinall Back In Training As UFC Return Closing In

Tom Aspinall has returned to the gym after a six-month layoff following an eye injury that forced a no-contest at UFC 321. The UFC heavyweight champion shared training footage on YouTube, announcing he's begun light work while awaiting full medical clearance for contact.

Not had a lot going on, just been back in the gym doing a little bit of light training," Aspinall said in the video. "Still waiting to get fully cleared for contact on my eye. But we are back in the gym doing a little bit, and we'll be showing you a bit of that later in the week.

The 32-year-old British fighter has been sidelined since October 2025, when an eye poke forced him to withdraw from a bout against Ciryl Gane at UFC 321. The no-contest result sparked controversy, with critics claiming Aspinall quit after a slow start to the fight.

Tom Aspinall Awaits Clearance for Full Training

The training footage shows Aspinall working on punching bag drills and light grappling exchanges with his training partner. He emphasized the limited nature of his current work as he continues recovery from double eye surgery.

Back in, a bit of light training. All good, though. Back into it. Light. Still waiting to be cleared to do contact properly.

Tom Aspinall Is Back Training | Full Week Behind The Scenes

Interim Title Fight Set During Champion's Recovery

The UFC has moved forward with the heavyweight division during Aspinall's absence. Alex Pereira will challenge Ciryl Gane for an interim heavyweight title at the upcoming UFC White House event, with the winner expected to face Aspinall once he receives medical clearance.