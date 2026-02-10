Tom Aspinall has undergone surgery on both eyes as doctors work to restore his vision following his UFC 321 title fight against Ciryl Gane last October.

Specialist eye hospital Optegra Eye Health Care in London confirmed the procedures were complete in a statement shared on Instagram. "Following his operation on both eyes we continue the journey to get Tom's vision back to fighting fitness," the clinic said.

What Happened at UFC 321

Aspinall's first defense as undisputed champion ended in a no-contest at 4:35 of the first round in Abu Dhabi after Gane caught him with a double eye poke. The injury left Aspinall unable to see clearly enough to continue, and he was immediately transported to hospital.

The 32-year-old was later diagnosed with significant bilateral Brown's syndrome, a rare condition affecting the movement of both eyes. He has been dealing with double vision and restricted eye movement ever since.

Recovery and What's Next

Aspinall first revealed in late December that he would need surgery on both eyes, with the procedures completed over a period of several weeks. At this stage, there is no confirmed timeline for his return to the Octagon, with his team focused on fully restoring his vision before any fight bookings.

The situation has not been without controversy. Dana White initially suggested Aspinall chose not to continue at UFC 321, and more recently claimed the champion's treatment involved "injections" rather than surgery. Photographs shared by Aspinall on Tuesday appeared to tell a different story.

A rematch with Gane remains the expected next fight once Aspinall is medically cleared, with Gane also sidelined while awaiting the champion's recovery. There have also been rumblings about a potential interim heavyweight title in the meantime, though as of this writing no such plans have been confirmed.