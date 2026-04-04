Tommy McMillen Earns First-Round Finish In UFC Debut

Tommy McMillen sent the Meta Apex into a frenzy as the commentary team wondered aloud if UFC Vegas 115 marks the start of a new UFC star.

In his UFC debut during the main card of UFC Vegas 115, McMillen scored a first-round finish, defeating Manolo Zecchini.

Zecchini came out with an aggressive pace, looking to bring high-intensity action early with some flashy strikes. But McMillen was ready and had a strong counterattack, working Zecchini over with sharp combinations.

Zecchini continued to press forward, and he continued to get tagged. McMillen then ended things with a knee that sent Zecchini down before landing follow-up strikes to get the stoppage.

Tommy McMillen Defeats Manolo Zecchini At UFC Vegas 115

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McMillen earned a UFC contract on Dana White's Contender Series, thanks to a majority decision win in a close fight with David Mgoyan.

Zecchini is now 0-2 in the UFC after coming over from Venator FC. This was his first fight since 2023.