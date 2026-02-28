Imanol Rodriguez continued his finish streak as he made a statement in his UFC debut, earning a stoppage win over Kevin Borjas at UFC Mexico.

Rodriguez tried to get things started with low kicks and working his left hand. But Borjas pulled off a stunner by landing a counter left that wobbled Rodriguez, putting him on the ropes and on the back foot. Borjas looked to finish the fight, landing a number of knees in close, but Rodriguez gained back some control with a takedown.

Loading tweet...

After some chatter between the two to end round one, Rodriguez began to take over in the second round, overwhelming Borjas with his pressure. Rodriguez landed a left hand that seemed to wobble Borjas. Borjas attempted to fight back, but a right hook caused a delayed drop on Borjas, leading to a TKO win for Rodriguez.

Loading tweet...

Loading tweet...

Imanol Rodriguez Finishes Kevin Borjas At UFC Mexico

Loading tweet...

Loading tweet...

Loading tweet...

Loading tweet...

Loading tweet...

Loading tweet...

Rodriguez improves to 7-0. He competed on the most recent season of The Ultimate Fighter, losing to Joseph Morales via a controversial decision in the flyweight semifinals. Rodriguez rebounded and earned a UFC contract on Dana White's Contender Series, scoring a knockout of Roque Conceição.