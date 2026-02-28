Imanol Rodriguez continued his finish streak as he made a statement in his UFC debut, earning a stoppage win over Kevin Borjas at UFC Mexico.
Rodriguez tried to get things started with low kicks and working his left hand. But Borjas pulled off a stunner by landing a counter left that wobbled Rodriguez, putting him on the ropes and on the back foot. Borjas looked to finish the fight, landing a number of knees in close, but Rodriguez gained back some control with a takedown.
After some chatter between the two to end round one, Rodriguez began to take over in the second round, overwhelming Borjas with his pressure. Rodriguez landed a left hand that seemed to wobble Borjas. Borjas attempted to fight back, but a right hook caused a delayed drop on Borjas, leading to a TKO win for Rodriguez.
Rodriguez improves to 7-0. He competed on the most recent season of The Ultimate Fighter, losing to Joseph Morales via a controversial decision in the flyweight semifinals. Rodriguez rebounded and earned a UFC contract on Dana White's Contender Series, scoring a knockout of Roque Conceição.
Borjas has now lost four of his last five, including a loss to current flyweight champion Joshua Van.