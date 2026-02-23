Top Rank and ESPN are engaged in ongoing discussions to resurrect their boxing partnership, as first reported by Brunch Boxing, with ESPN described as "actively pushing to bring boxing back into the fold."​

The two sides originally partnered in 2017, eventually extending the deal into a seven-year, 54-events-per-year agreement that averaged 1.5 million viewers per event. ESPN declined to renew in February 2025, with the final Top Rank broadcast airing that July.

ESPN's renewed interest is largely driven by the UFC's landmark seven-year, $7.7 billion departure to Paramount — a deal that stripped the network of its marquee combat sports programming starting in 2026.

Top Rank, meanwhile, has been without a consistent U.S. broadcast home since the split, with Bob Arum having explored and failed to land alternative deals with Netflix and Warner Bros. Discovery.

No agreement is imminent, but sources characterize the talks as serious. A deal would provide a national platform for Top Rank's top prospects, including undefeated heavyweight contender Jared Anderson (16-0, 15 KOs), whom Arum has targeted for a world title shot in 2026.