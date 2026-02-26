Ilia Topuria didn't hold back when asked about Jake Paul on Adin Ross' Kick stream Thursday, calling the YouTube-turned-boxer a "very bad boxer" who "sucks" — and Paul responded by calling into the stream live, igniting a chaotic 15-to-20-minute on-air confrontation.

The two-division UFC champion, who holds featherweight and lightweight gold at 17-0, was a guest on the popular Kick stream when Ross asked him point-blank whether Paul is actually good at boxing. Topuria laughed and didn't hold back.

"As a boxer, you suck," Topuria said flatly. While he acknowledged Paul's hustle and the paydays he's generated for the sport, he made clear that respect stops there.

Topuria also took direct aim at Paul's resume, singling out his 2021 win over Anderson Silva — who was 46 at the time — calling it a "disgrace" and labeling Paul a "joke" for counting it as a legitimate victory.

Jake Paul Calls In Live

Paul apparently caught wind of the comments in real time and called Adin Ross directly during the stream. What followed was an escalating back-and-forth packed with personal shots, challenges, and trash talk that kept the stream chat erupting.

Paul defended his boxing record and pushed hard to establish his credentials. He challenged Topuria to spar:

Let's spar. When I beat your ass in sparring, what are you gonna say?

Topuria didn't flinch — and immediately went for the throat with a reference to Paul's broken jaw, which required a second surgery just last week:

Whenever you get your jaw healed, let's do it. Just get ready because you'll need another period of time to recover your jaw.

Paul fired back by calling Topuria a "little guy" and declaring that "all MMA fighters are trash" when it comes to pure boxing. Topuria's response quickly became the clip of the night:

Maybe I'm not the highest guy in the room but I'm gonna give you a combo that's gonna put you at the height of my balls.

No Fight Confirmed, But the Heat Is Real

No official spar or boxing match has been confirmed — this is combat sports trash talk operating at full volume. But the timing adds genuine edge. Paul is currently sidelined after suffering a broken jaw in two places during his sixth-round knockout loss to Anthony Joshua on December 19, 2025, and underwent a second jaw surgery on February 20 after hardware complications.

Topuria, meanwhile, is expected back in the Octagon in the second quarter of 2026, with the UFC White House card on June 14 frequently mentioned as a target date. He was also discussing potential lightweight title defenses against Arman Tsarukyan during the stream before the Jake Paul segment took over entirely.

Clips from the confrontation spread quickly across X and TikTok on Thursday, with lines like the "height of my balls" threat already generating heavy meme traffic. Whether it leads anywhere real remains to be seen, but Topuria just made sure everyone is talking about it.