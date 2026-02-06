Ilia Topuria is officially back and ready to reclaim his spot in the UFC, signaling his return through a powerful Instagram post on Tuesday.

“The Champ is back!!!” Topuria declared on Thursday, marking his anticipated comeback after taking time away to handle personal matters.

With Justin Gaethje recently defeating Paddy Pimblett for the interim lightweight title, fans are eagerly anticipating a potential unification bout against El Matador, who holds the undisputed lightweight championship.

Topuria’s return comes after maintaining an undefeated 17–0 record, including his knockout victory over Charles Oliveira at UFC 317. His dominant performances and championship pedigree position him as a formidable opponent for Gaethje.