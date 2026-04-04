Tresean Gore Scores Upset With Submission Of Azamat Bekoev

Though the UFC Vegas 115 prelim between Azamat Bekoev and Tresean Gore seemed one-sided on paper, Gore put on arguably the best performance of his career, ending with a major upset victory via submission.

Bekoev came out on the front foot early, applying his signature pressure on Gore over the course of the first two rounds. Bekoev looked to land power early and work the body, forcing Gore to counterstrike for success.

To Gore's credit, he did find success there, and round two proved to be a firefight. Bekoev scored a knockdown on Gore, and he landed a pair of takedowns, and he looked to be going toward a win.

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But Gore focused on leg kick attacks, and that did enough to wear him down. Gore scored a pair of takedowns during the fight as well, and one of those in the third round started a sequence that ended in him choking out Bekoev for the late submission victory.

Tresean Gore Chokes Out Azamat Bekoev At UFC Vegas 115

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Gore was approximately a +450 underdog on most sportsbooks entering the fight.

The alumnus of The Ultimate Fighter season 29 improves to 6-4 in his career and has won three of his last five.

After coming into the UFC off a strong win streak with an LFA title to his credit, Bekoev has now been finished in back-to-back fights. He is 2-2 in the UFC and entered tonight's fight off a loss to Yousri Belgaroui in October.