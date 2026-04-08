Trump Confirmed for UFC 327 in Miami This Saturday

UFC CEO Dana White confirmed via streamer Adin Ross that President Donald Trump will attend UFC 327 this Saturday in Miami.

The event takes place April 11 at the Kaseya Center, the same Miami venue where Trump attended UFC 314 last April, becoming the first sitting president to attend a UFC event.

UFC 327 is headlined by a vacant light heavyweight title fight between Jiri Prochazka and Carlos Ulberg, with the flyweight title on the line in the co-main as Joshua Van defends against Tatsuro Taira. The card is one of the most stacked of 2026.

Trump's relationship with the UFC runs deep. White introduced Trump at the 2024 Republican National Convention, and the two are currently co-planning UFC Freedom Fights 250 at the White House on June 14, set to coincide with Trump's 80th birthday and America's 250th anniversary.