Two Other UFC Vegas 110 Names Alleged To Be Flagged By FBI | MMA News

Harry Mac, who has worked as both an MMA journalist and a New York-based promoter, has been the center reporting figure for the betting scandal that has engulfed the UFC and the MMA community over the past several days.

Mac's original post on X (fka Twitter) on the situation mentioned that there were two other fighters from UFC Vegas 110 whose fights were flagged, though he did not name those athletes.

However, on a recent episode of the Empty the Bench Network's The MMA Outsiders podcast with Jack Gold and Zain Bando (and featured MMA News' own Thomas Albano as a guest co-host), Mac alleged that UFC Vegas 110 headliner David Onama and Daniel Frunza as the other fighters he was making mention to.

"In my original post, I had mentioned that there were two additional fighters on [UFC Vegas 110] flagged for abnormal betting activity," Mac said. "Onama was one of them."

Mac then added "Frunza" when asked who the third fighter was.

Harry Mac Names David Onama, Daniel Frunza As UFC Vegas 110 Names Flagged Alongside Isaac Dulgarian

Onama was involved in the main event of the evening, facing Steve Garcia in a battle of top-15 ranked featherweights. The fight saw little offense from Onama as Garcia overwhelmed and flurried him into a first-round finish.

Fight fans across the MMA community on X called for an investigation into that finish following the reveal of the Dulgarian controversy and Mac's original post.

Frunza was also involved in the UFC Vegas 110 main card, losing via last-minute submission to Charles Radtke.

During the interview, Mac noted that while the fights and fighters have been flagged, it does not necessarily mean that any wrongdoing was committed by them and/or their teams.

"That could just be some guy has a hunch and plays a little bit more than he normally would," Mac said.

The MMA Outsiders' Jack Gold also made mention of receiving a potential list from an unnamed source of 50 fights that could have potentially been part of the 100 flagged mentioned by Mac -- with Garcia vs. Onama being one of those fights.

Gold noted that a number of the fights on the list he received were refereed by Jason Herzog. One of Mac's allegations is that enough fights Herzog has officiated have been deemed questionable enough that an audit may be issued on them.

In a recent interview, UFC CEO and President Dana White dismissed Mac's claim of over 100 fights being flagged; however, he issued stern warnings to fighters thinking about partaking in fixed fights and to those who only came forward about their offers recently.