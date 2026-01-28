Former heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury will return to professional boxing on April 11 as he ends his latest retirement spell with a scheduled bout against Russian contender Arslanbek Makhmudov.

The fight will take place in the United Kingdom, with the exact venue to be announced shortly, and will be broadcast live on Netflix in what marks the streaming platform's first-ever live boxing event from Britain.

The 37-year-old announced his return to the ring earlier this month following a year away from competition. Fury stepped back from boxing in January 2025 after suffering a second consecutive defeat to Oleksandr Usyk, the Ukrainian who remains the only fighter to have beaten him throughout his entire career.

However, after posting multiple training videos from Thailand during the festive period, the Gypsy King signalled his intention to compete again in 2026.

Tyson Fury Returns: Gypsy King to Face Makhmudov in Netflix-Streamed Comeback

"Excited to be back. Heart's always been and always will be in boxing. Someone go tell the king that the ace is back," Fury declared upon the announcement. His return represents another chapter in a career marked by multiple comebacks, most notably when he retired following his victory over Dillian Whyte in April 2022 only to return six months later.

Makhmudov, 36, brings legitimate heavyweight credentials to the matchup. The Russia-born fighter, now based in Canada, holds a professional record of 21 wins from 23 fights, with 19 victories coming by stoppage.

His recent form has been solid following a loss to Olympian Guido Vianello in August 2024. In October, he dominated British heavyweight Dave Allen over 12 rounds at Sheffield Arena to secure the WBA Inter-Continental title. That performance positioned him as a significant test for Fury's comeback.

Makhmudov said of the opportunity: "I am thrilled about the opportunity. I'm coming to deliver a war. Tyson Fury has been a big champion. I will be more ready than ever to leave with a massive W."​

Fury's record currently stands at 34 wins, two defeats, and one draw. His defeat to Usyk came on points in December 2024, with their first meeting taking place earlier that year. Despite those setbacks, the British fighter remains positioned to challenge for titles should he move past this comeback venture. Promoters have suggested the April fight will serve as a shakedown bout before potentially larger opportunities later in 2026.​

The exact venue remains unconfirmed, but expectations point toward a major arena given the fight's streaming prominence and heavyweight billing.