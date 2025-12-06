UFC 323 takes place tonight from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, and MMA News has you covered with all the results and highlights!

In the main event, bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili defends his title against former champion Petr Yan. While in the co-main event, flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja puts his belt on the line against Joshua Van.

Elsewhere on the main card, Brandon Moreno faces Tatsuro Taira in a flyweight matchup; Henry Cejudo meets Payton Talbott in a bantamweight clash; and Jan Błachowicz takes on Bogdan Guskov at light heavyweight.

Catch all the UFC 323 results and highlights as they happen below!

Main Card: 10PM ET, PPV

Bantamweight title: Merab Dvalishvili vs. Petr Yan

Flyweight title: Alexandre Pantoja vs. Joshua Van

Flyweight: Brandon Moreno vs. Tatsuro Taira

Bantamweight: Henry Cejudo vs. Payton Talbott

Light Heavyweight: Jan Błachowicz vs. Bogdan Guskov

Preliminary Card: 8PM ET, ESPNews/FX/ESPN