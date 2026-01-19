UFC 324 is the next UFC fight this weekend, streaming live on Saturday night, January 24, 2026, from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. This is the first UFC card of 2026 and marks the debut of the UFC on Paramount+, meaning fans can watch without paying traditional pay-per-view prices. The main event features Justin Gaethje vs. Paddy Pimblett for the interim lightweight title.

UFC 324 Where to Watch: Paramount+ Streaming Details

UFC 324 is available to watch on Paramount+ in the United States as part of the UFC's new $7.7 billion media rights deal. Unlike previous UFC pay-per-views that cost $79.99, this UFC fight card is included with your Paramount+ subscription at no additional cost. This makes UFC 324 the first numbered event since UFC 267 in 2021 to not air on traditional pay-per-view in the U.S.

The UFC schedule for Saturday night features an earlier start time than fans are used to—the main card begins at 9 PM ET instead of the traditional 10 PM slot, so you'll finish watching at a more reasonable hour.

UFC 324 Full Fight Card

Fight Weight Class/Stipulation Justin Gaethje vs. Paddy Pimblett Interim Lightweight Championship Sean O'Malley vs. Song Yadong Bantamweight Bout Waldo Cortes-Acosta vs. Derrick Lewis Heavyweight Bout Natalia Silva vs. Rose Namajunas Women's Flyweight Bout Jean Silva vs. Arnold Allen Featherweight Bout

UFC 324 Prelims Card

Fight Weight Class Umar Nurmagomedov vs. Deiveson Figueiredo Bantamweight Ateba Gautier vs. Andrey Pulyaev Middleweight Nikita Krylov vs. Modestas Bukauskas Light Heavyweight

UFC 324 Early Prelims Card

Fight Weight Class Alex Perez vs. Charles Johnson Flyweight Michael Johnson vs. Alexander Hernandez Lightweight Josh Hokit vs. Denzel Freeman Heavyweight Ricky Turcios vs. Cameron Smotherman Bantamweight Ty Miller vs. Adam Fugitt Welterweight

UFC 324 Fight Previews

Paddy Pimblett Next Fight: vs. Justin Gaethje for Interim Lightweight Title

Paddy Pimblett's next fight is the biggest of his career—a five-round main event against Justin Gaethje for the interim UFC lightweight championship. The Liverpool native (23-3) enters on a nine-fight winning streak, including seven straight UFC victories. His most recent win came via submission over Michael Chandler at UFC 314.

Pimblett has predicted an early finish, claiming the UFC fight won't go past the third round. He plans to keep the fight standing initially before implementing his elite grappling, telling media he's confident his unorthodox style will pose problems for the veteran.

At 37 years old, Justin "The Highlight" Gaethje (26-5) is making what could be his final push for undisputed UFC gold. The former interim champion previously held the belt after defeating Tony Ferguson in 2020 but has fallen short in two undisputed title fights against Khabib Nurmagomedov and Charles Oliveira.

Gaethje remains one of the most violent fighters in UFC history, earning performance bonuses in 12 of his 14 Octagon appearances. He's just $50,000 away from becoming the second UFC fighter to earn $1 million in post-fight bonuses. A win puts him directly in line to face undisputed lightweight champion Ilia Topuria, who has indicated a spring return.

Sean O'Malley vs. Song Yadong – Bantamweight Bout

Former bantamweight champion Sean "Suga" O'Malley (18-3) is looking to snap a two-fight losing streak after dropping back-to-back bouts to Merab Dvalishvili. Despite the setbacks, O'Malley remains one of MMA's biggest draws and holds a controversial split decision victory over current bantamweight champion Petr Yan.

Song Yadong (22-8) has quietly climbed the rankings with a 3-1 record in his last four UFC fights. The Chinese power puncher defeated former two-division champion Henry Cejudo in February 2025 and sees this as his opportunity to break into title contention. A win over a former champion on this UFC card could be career-defining.

Umar Nurmagomedov vs. Deiveson Figueiredo – Bantamweight Bout

This prelim headliner is a potential title eliminator. Umar Nurmagomedov (19-1), the #1 ranked bantamweight, bounced back from his first career loss with a dominant victory over Mario Bautista in October. Former two-time flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo (25-5-1) has revitalized his career at 135 pounds and is making one more push for championship gold at age 37.

Waldo Cortes-Acosta vs. Derrick Lewis – Heavyweight Bout

Undefeated Dominican heavyweight Waldo Cortes-Acosta (10-0) brings back-to-back first-round finishes into this clash against knockout legend Derrick Lewis (28-12). Lewis blitzed Tallison Teixeira in just 35 seconds last July. This heavyweight collision could end in a flash.

Natalia Silva vs. Rose Namajunas – Women's Flyweight Bout

Natalia Silva (17-5) enters with a perfect 7-0 UFC record and a seven-fight winning streak, putting her on the doorstep of flyweight title contention. Former two-time strawweight champion Rose "Thug Rose" Namajunas (12-6) has won three of her last four fights since moving to 125 pounds.

UFC 324 Card Changes

The UFC 324 card was originally scheduled to feature a women's bantamweight championship co-main event between Kayla Harrison and Amanda Nunes—which would have marked Nunes' return from retirement. However, Harrison withdrew after being diagnosed with herniated discs in her neck requiring surgery. The fight is expected to be rescheduled.

When Is the Next UFC Fight? UFC Schedule Jan 24

UFC 324 is the next UFC fight, taking place this Saturday night on January 24, 2026. Here's the complete UFC schedule for this weekend:

Early Prelims: Saturday, Jan 24 at 5 PM ET / 2 PM PT (Paramount+)

Saturday, Jan 24 at 5 PM ET / 2 PM PT (Paramount+) Prelims: Saturday, Jan 24 at 7 PM ET / 4 PM PT (Paramount+)

Saturday, Jan 24 at 7 PM ET / 4 PM PT (Paramount+) Main Card: Saturday, Jan 24 at 9 PM ET / 6 PM PT (Paramount+)

How to Watch UFC 324 on Paramount

Date/Time: Saturday, January 24, 2026 – Main Card at 9 PM ET / 6 PM PT

Saturday, January 24, 2026 – Main Card at 9 PM ET / 6 PM PT Venue: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada Streaming (U.S.): Paramount+ (included with subscription—no additional PPV cost)

Paramount+ (included with subscription—no additional PPV cost) Streaming (UK): TNT Sports Box Office (£19.99)

TNT Sports Box Office (£19.99) Streaming (International): Paramount+ in Latin America and Australia; availability varies by region

This is the first UFC fight under the new Paramount UFC deal, which runs for seven years and is valued at $7.7 billion. All UFC events, including numbered cards, are now included with a Paramount+ subscription in the United States.

