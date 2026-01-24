UFC 324 results and highlights are updated live as the action unfolds from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. This historic card marks the first UFC event streaming exclusively on Paramount+, headlined by Justin Gaethje vs. Paddy Pimblett for the interim lightweight championship. MMANews has you covered with all the results and highlights!

Gaethje vs Pimblett: Interim Lightweight Title Fight

Gaethje enters this fight with three wins in his last four. His wins in this stretch include knocking out Dustin Poirier at UFC 291 for the BMF belt and, most recently, defeating Rafael Fiziev at UFC 313.

Gaethje is a former interim lightweight champion. He defeated Tony Ferguson for that title at UFC 249 in 2020 but fell short in his undisputed title fight with Khabib Nurmagomedov later that year.

This will be the first UFC championship opportunity for Pimblett, who has been a rising star for the promotion since his Octagon arrival in 2021. The former Cage Warriors featherweight champion has won performance bonuses in five of his seven UFC fights, and he's a perfect 7-0 in the Octagon so far.

Pimblett comes into this bout off his highlight finish of Michael Chandler at UFC 314.

The co-main event will see the return of former bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley, as he takes on Song Yadong.

O'Malley enters off consecutive losses for the first time in his career. He dropped the bantamweight title to Merab Dvalishvili at Noche UFC 2: UFC 306 and was submitted in the rematch at UFC 316. Yadong, meanwhile, has won three of his last four, including a win over Henry Cejudo last year at UFC Seattle.

If you can't watch the action, check here for all the latest results and highlights from UFC 324!

How to Watch UFC 324

Date: Saturday, January 24, 2026

Saturday, January 24, 2026 Venue: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada Streaming: Paramount+ (exclusive)

Paramount+ (exclusive) Prelims: 5:30 PM ET / 2:30 PM PT

5:30 PM ET / 2:30 PM PT Late Prelims: 7 PM ET / 4 PM PT

7 PM ET / 4 PM PT Main Card: 9 PM ET / 6 PM PT

UFC 324 Quick Results

Main Event: Justin Gaethje vs. Paddy Pimblett — TBD

Justin Gaethje vs. Paddy Pimblett — TBD Co-Main: Sean O'Malley vs. Song Yadong — TBD

Sean O'Malley vs. Song Yadong — TBD Waldo Cortes-Acosta vs. Derrick Lewis — TBD

Natalia Silva vs. Rose Namajunas — TBD

Arnold Allen vs. Jean Silva — TBD

UFC 324 Results & Highlights

Preliminary Card (Paramount+, 5:30 PM ET)

Welterweight: Adam Fugitt vs. Ty Miller

Result: Ty Miller def. Adam Fugitt via TKO (Rd. 1, 4:59)

Heavyweight: Josh Hokit vs. Denzel Freeman

Result: Josh Hokit def. Denzel Freeman via TKO (Rd. 1, 4:59)

Late Preliminary Card (Paramount+, 7 PM ET)

Flyweight: Alex Perez vs. Charles Johnson

Result: Alex Perez def. Charles Johnson via TKO (Rd. 1, 3:16)

Light Heavyweight: Nikita Krylov vs. Modestas Bukauskas

Result: Nikita Krylov def. Modestas Bukauskas via KO (Rd. 3, 4:57)

Middleweight: Ateba Gautier vs. Andrey Pulyaev

Result: Ateba Gautier def. Andrey Pulyaev via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28 x2)

Bantamweight: Umar Nurmagomedov vs. Deiveson Figueiredo

Result: Umar Nurmagomedov def. Deiveson Figueiredo via unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Main Card (Paramount+, 9 PM ET)

Featherweight: Arnold Allen vs. Jean Silva

Result: Jean Silva def. Arnold Allen via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28 x2)

Women's Flyweight: Natalia Silva vs. Rose Namajunas

Result: Natalia Silva def. Rose Namajunas via unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Heavyweight: Waldo Cortes-Acosta vs. Derrick Lewis

Result: Waldo Cortes-Acosta def. Derrick Lewis via TKO (Rd. 2, 3:14)

Bantamweight: Sean O'Malley vs. Song Yadong

Result: Sean O'Malley def. Song Yadong via unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Interim Lightweight Championship: Justin Gaethje vs. Paddy Pimblett

Result: Justin Gaethje def. Paddy Pimblett via unanimous decision (48-47, 49-46 x2)