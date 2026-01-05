When UFC 324 kicks off on January 24 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, it won't just be another title fight. It will be the official debut card of the Paramount+ era—the first major numbered event on the sport's new streaming home. The significance is layered: a new distribution model, a blockbuster fight card, and the start of what Dana White has promised will be an ambitious 2026 schedule.

And what a card to launch with. Gaethje vs. Pimblett for the interim lightweight title is exactly the kind of compelling, high-stakes matchup needed to set the tone for the new era.

The Main Event: A Lightweight Showdown

Justin Gaethje and Paddy Pimblett have both made no secret of their ambitions. The winner of their interim title fight will be next in line to face reigning lightweight champion Ilia Topuria—a fighter who has dominated the division with knockout power and elite wrestling. For both Gaethje and Pimblett, this is the defining moment of their careers so far.

Gaethje, the former interim champ, brings elite wrestling and a gas tank that's earned him the respect of the entire division. He's a calculated striker who's learned to balance his aggressive nature with technical precision. A win here puts him directly into a title fight with Topuria, his pathway forward crystal clear.

Pimblett, the Liverpool native with the loyal fanbase and personality that transcends the sport, has climbed the rankings with impressive performances. He's hungry, confident, and fighting in a new era where the entire sport's attention might actually be on the Paramount+ platform. There's an underdog energy to Pimblett's pursuit of this moment.

The fight itself profiles as a battle between Gaethje's veteran savvy and Pimblett's rising momentum. Both are elite lightweights. Both deserve this opportunity. The stakes couldn't be higher.

The Co-Main Event: Amanda Nunes Returns

If Gaethje vs. Pimblett is the future of the sport, then Kayla Harrison vs. Amanda Nunes is the present colliding with the past. Nunes, widely considered the greatest women's MMA fighter of all time, is coming out of retirement to challenge Harrison for the bantamweight title.

Nunes hasn't fought since 2023. She's been retired. But the chance to reclaim gold and cement her legacy was apparently too compelling to resist. Harrison, who's held the bantamweight title and established herself as a dominant force in the division, will be tested against one of the most technically proficient strikers and grapplers the sport has ever seen.

This is the kind of blockbuster co-main event that validates why the UFC invested so heavily in the Paramount+ partnership. You can't buy this kind of star power. Nunes' return is a cultural moment in women's MMA.

The Supporting Cast

UFC 324 doesn't stop there. The main card also features:

Arnold Allen vs. Jean Silva (Featherweight): Elite ranked featherweights colliding at the top of a increasingly competitive division. Silva has shown explosive finishing ability. Allen brings technical depth. This is a fight that could determine divisional positioning heading into the rest of 2026.

Derrick Lewis vs. Waldo Cortes Acosta (Heavyweight): The heavyweight division has always been a wildcard, and Lewis demands respect despite his willingness to be vocal about perceived slights. Lewis recently demanded an investigation after bookmakers made him the underdog against Cortes Acosta—a remarkable bit of transparency about how the sport can feel rigged from inside the fighter's perspective. This heavyweight collision will be explosive.

Umar Nurmagomedov vs. Deiveson Figueiredo (Bantamweight): Nurmagomedov continues his climb up the 135-pound rankings. Figueiredo brings championship pedigree. The bantamweight division is absolutely stacked in 2026, and this fight helps sort out where everyone ranks.

Sean O'Malley vs. Yadong Song (Bantamweight): The former bantamweight champion O'Malley faces Song, who's openly stated his expectation that a win here puts him in position for a title shot. O'Malley has been the subject of recent internet jokes (his forehead tattoo was reportedly fake, which spawned surprisingly creative discourse), but inside the octagon, he remains dangerous. Song wants to prove he's the future of the division.

The Context: Bantamweight Depth

One of the most compelling stories of UFC 324 isn't just the individual fights—it's what they collectively reveal about the bantamweight division's absurd depth. Harrison, O'Malley, Song, Nurmagomedov, and countless others are all competing at an elite level. The 135-pound weight class is where the best fights in the sport happen right now.

The Larger Narrative

UFC 324 is also the first real test of whether the Paramount+ transition will work. The infrastructure is new. The streaming platform needs to perform flawlessly. The promotional machine needs to drive viewership numbers that justify the massive investment TKO made in this deal.

For fight fans, it's simple: this is a card worth your attention. For the UFC, it's a moment that will set the tone for the entire year. And for Paramount+, it's the moment when the world finds out if they can handle the responsibility of hosting the sport's biggest moments.