UFC 325 results and highlights are updated live as the action unfolds from the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia. It's the second consecutive week with a numbered UFC card, serving as part of the promotion's launch on Paramount+. The main event will feature Alexander Volkanovski defending the featherweight championship against Diego Lopes. MMANews has you covered with all the results and highlights!

Volkanovski vs Lopes 2: Featherweight Title Fight

Volkanovski and Lopes first battled for the featherweight championship at UFC 314 last April, following the title being vacated by Ilia Topuria. Volkanovski won a hard-fought, five-round decision to capture the title. This fight will mark his first fight since the title win.

This marks Volkanovski's second run as UFC featherweight champion. Volkanovski originally won the title by defeating Max Holloway at UFC 245, going on to defend the title against Holloway (twice), Brian Ortega, "The Korean Zombie" Chan Sung-Jung, and Yair Rodriguez. Volkanovski would unsuccessfully challenge Islam Makhachev for the lightweight title twice before dropping the featherweight title to Topuria at UFC 298.

Lopes is 6-2 in the UFC thus far, with his two losses coming against Volkanovski and his short-notice UFC debut against Movsar Evloev. Lopes rebounded from his unsuccessful title attempt with a finish of Jean Silva in the main event of Noche UFC 3.

The co-main event will see lightweight action featuring Dan Hooker and Benoit Saint-Denis.

Hooker comes into this bout off a loss to Arman Tsarukyan at UFC Qatar in November, a loss that snapped a three-fight win streak. BSD has won three straight, most recently knocking out Beneil Dariush at UFC 322.

If you can't watch the action, check here for all the latest results and highlights from UFC 325!

How to Watch UFC 325

Date: Saturday, January 31, 2026

Saturday, January 31, 2026 Venue: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada Streaming: Paramount+ (exclusive)

Paramount+ (exclusive) Prelims: 5 PM ET / 3 PM PT

5 PM ET / 3 PM PT Late Prelims: 7 PM ET / 4 PM PT

7 PM ET / 4 PM PT Main Card: 9 PM ET / 6 PM PT

UFC 325 Quick Results

Main Event: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes — TBD

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes — TBD Co-Main: Dan Hooker vs. Benoit Saint-Denis — TBD

Dan Hooker vs. Benoit Saint-Denis — TBD Rafael Fiziev vs. Mauricio Ruffy — TBD

Tai Tuivasa vs. Tallison Teixeira — TBD

Quillan Salkilld vs. Jamie Mullarkey — TBD

UFC 325 Results & Highlights

Preliminary Card (Paramount+, 5 PM ET)

Road to UFC Bantamweight Final: Sulang Rangbo vs. Lawrence Lui

Result: Lawrence Lui def. Sulang Rangbo via split decision (29-28 x2, 28-29)

Road to UFC Featherweight Final: Keiichiro Nakamura vs. Sebastian Szalay

Result: Keiichiro Nakamura def. Sebastian Szalay via TKO (Rd. 3, 3:48)

Road to UFC Lightweight Final: Kim Sang-wook vs. Dom Mar Fan

Result: Dom Mar Fan def. Kim Sang-wook via unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Featherweight: Kaan Ofli vs. Yi Zha

Result: Kaan Ofli def. Yi Zha via majority decision (29-28 x2, 28-28)

Late Preliminary Card (Paramount+, 7 PM ET)

Welterweight: Jonathan Micallef vs. Oban Elliott

Result:

Middleweight: Jacob Malkoun vs. Torrez Finney

Result:

Middleweight: Cam Rowston vs. Cody Brundage

Result:

Light Heavyweight: Junior Tafa vs. Billy Elekana

Result:

Main Card (Paramount+, 9 PM ET)

Lightweight: Quillan Salkilld vs. Jamie Mullarkey

Result:

Heavyweight: Tai Tuivasa vs. Tallison Teixeira

Result:

Lightweight: Rafael Fiziev vs. Mauricio Ruffy

Result:

Lightweight: Dan Hooker vs. Benoit Saint-Denis

Result:

UFC Featherweight Championship: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes

Result: